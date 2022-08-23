US 'deeply concerned' about violence on Syria-Turkey border

On Friday, Kurdish authorities said that a pre-dawn strike by a Turkish drone hit "a training centre for young girls" in the Shmouka area near Hasakeh in the northeast, killing four children and wounding 11.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor with a broad network of sources on the ground, confirmed the toll.
In Al-Bab, a town under the control of Syrian factions loyal to Ankara, "artillery fire on a market by pro-regime forces killed 17 civilians -- including six children -- and wounded another 35," the Observatory said.
An AFP correspondent said the strike on the town near the Syria-Turkey border had ripped through a market, describing it as a jumble of body parts, strewn vegetables and mangled handcarts.