US 'deeply concerned' about violence on Syria-Turkey border

Washington is "deeply concerned" about a recent flare-up of violence along Syria's northern border with Turkey, a State Department spokesman said Monday.

"The United States is deeply concerned about recent attacks along Syria's northern border and urges all parties to maintain ceasefire lines," said spokesman Ned Price, days after increased bombardments in the area reportedly killed at least 21 civilians -- including children.

"We deplore the civilian casualties in Al-Bab, Hasakah, and elsewhere," said Price, adding that the United States remained committed "to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and a political resolution to the Syrian conflict."

The recent bloodshed came against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.