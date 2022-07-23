Global Covid cases top 573 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 573 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 573,650,478 and the death toll reached 6,400,978 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 92,245,839 cases so far and 1,051,912 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India recorded over 21,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, officials said.