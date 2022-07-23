International

Global Covid cases top 573 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A nurse prepares a syringe for an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Vesoul, eastern France
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 573 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 573,650,478 and the death toll reached 6,400,978 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 92,245,839 cases so far and 1,051,912 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India recorded over 21,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 21,880 new cases of Covid were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,847,065 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday marked a slight increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday, which was 21,566.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 149,482.

The country also logged 60 related deaths during this period, pushing the overall toll to 525,930 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Bangladesh registered two more Covid-linked deaths with 620 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,258 and the caseload 2,000,899, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate decreased to 8.36 per cent from Thursday's 12.20 per cent as 7,419 samples were tested.

