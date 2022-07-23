Global Covid cases top 573 million

According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 21,880 new cases of Covid were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,847,065 in the country.
The cases reported on Friday marked a slight increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday, which was 21,566.
With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 149,482.
The country also logged 60 related deaths during this period, pushing the overall toll to 525,930 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Bangladesh registered two more Covid-linked deaths with 620 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.
With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,258 and the caseload 2,000,899, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate decreased to 8.36 per cent from Thursday's 12.20 per cent as 7,419 samples were tested.