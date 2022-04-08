35 killed in train station strike as civilians flee east Ukraine

Dozens of people were killed in a rocket attack on the train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday as civilians raced to leave the Donbas region in the crosshairs of the Russian army.

At least 35 people died, a rescue worker on the ground told AFP, and the head of Ukraine's railway company said "over 100 were injured," in one of the deadliest strikes of the six week-old war.

AFP journalists on the scene saw the bodies of at least 20 people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.

Blood was pooling on the ground and packed bags were strewn outside the building in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian was lying just adjacent to the main building.

The attack came as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Jose Borrell headed to Kyiv on Friday in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

The attack on the railway station showed "evil with no limits", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.