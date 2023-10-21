International

US, Israel considering provisional government to be established in Gaza: Bloomberg

BSS
New York, USA
US President Joe Biden (L) listens to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he joins a meeting of the Israeli war cabinet in Tel Aviv on 18 October, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group HamasAFP file photo

The United States and Israel are discussing an option of creating a temporary government in the Gaza Strip with support from the UN and involvement of Arab nations, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Discussions are at an early phase and will depend on developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly the ground operation of Israeli troops, the news agency said.

Creation of the interim government would be "incredibly difficult" and it "would be even more of a challenge" to secure support from Arab governments for that, Bloomberg noted.

