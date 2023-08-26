US accuses Russia, China of covering for North Korea at UN

The United States on Friday accused China and Russia of blocking a unified UN Security Council response to North Korea's missile launches, including Thursday's attempt by Pyongyang to put a spy satellite in space.

During an emergency Security Council meeting, 13 of the 15 members -- all but Moscow and Beijing -- condemned Pyongyang's second spy satellite test in three months, which used ballistic missile technology.

"This should be an issue that unifies us. ... But since the beginning of 2022, this Council has failed to live up to its commitments because of China and Russia's obstructionism," said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.