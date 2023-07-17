North Korean leader's sister dismisses talks with US as 'a daydream'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister dismissed the idea of talks with the United States as "a daydream" on Monday, the eve of the first US-South Korean meeting on nuclear deterrence.

North Korea fired its most powerful ballistic missile yet last week, the solid-fuel Hwasong 18 intercontinental ballistic missile, the latest of a string of launches this year.

Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in response to the North's weapons tests, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.