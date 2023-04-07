China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

China sent warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day on Friday and said the island remains its "inseparable part", after president Tsai Ing-wen angered Beijing by meeting with US house speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Three Chinese warships sailed in waters surrounding the self-ruled island, while a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter also crossed Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), said the defence ministry in Taipei.

Tsai returned on Friday after visiting Taiwan's dwindling band of official diplomatic allies in Latin America, with two US stopovers that included meetings with McCarthy and other lawmakers.

"We let the international community see that Taiwan is more united when facing pressure and threats," she told reporters, describing her trip as a success.

"We will never yield to suppression and we will not stop interacting with the world because of any hindrance."

Hours before her meeting with McCarthy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, China sent its Shandong aircraft carrier through Taiwan's southeastern waters on its way to the western Pacific.

Beijing said earlier Friday that "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China", after repeatedly warning against the Tsai-McCarthy meeting.

"China's sovereignty and territorial integrity will never be divided," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

"The future of Taiwan lies in reunification with the motherland."

AFP journalists on Pingtan island, China's nearest outpost to Taiwan, saw a military ship and at least three army helicopters transiting through the strait on Friday afternoon.

The silver-grey Dongtuo-859 tugboat cruised southwards, about one kilometre from the shore, while the two aircraft flew northwards over the waters at fairly low altitude.

It was not immediately clear if the movements represented an enhancement of normal patrols that Beijing conducts in the region.