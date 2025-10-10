Palestinian president, in rare interview to Israeli channel, says he hopes peace will prevail

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, in a rare interview with an Israeli network Thursday, expressed hope that peace would prevail between Palestinians and Israelis following the signing of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“What happened today is a historic moment. We have been hoping—and continue to hope—that we can bring an end to the bloodshed taking place in our land, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or East Jerusalem,” Abbas told Israel’s Channel 12.

“Today, we are very happy that the bloodshed has ceased. We hope it remains this way, and that peace, security, and stability will prevail between us and Israel.”

While the questions were asked in Hebrew, Abbas responded in Arabic.