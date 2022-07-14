Ukraine severs ties with North Korea after pro-Russia separatists recognition

Ukraine said Wednesday it was severing relations with North Korea, hours after pro-Russian separatists in the country's east said their self-proclaimed republics had been recognised by Pyongyang.

North Korea's recognition of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic came after another Russian ally, Syria, made the same move last month.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry in a statement denounced North Korea's decision to recognise territories Kyiv described as "temporarily occupied by Russia".

"In response... Ukraine announces it is cutting diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement said.