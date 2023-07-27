Ukraine counteroffensive is moving, US says while pledging support

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is “not a stalemate” even if it is not progressing fast enough, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

Kirby made the remarks when asked about the pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in a press briefing.

“President Zelenskiy himself has said that he that it’s not progressing as fast as he would like and they’re not moving as far every day as they would like. The United States is not going to take a position on that,” Kirby said.

He added: “That said they are moving, it’s not a stalemate. They’re not just frozen. The Ukrainians are moving.”