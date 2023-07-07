Yellen criticizes China's 'punitive' actions against US companies

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen called on Friday for market reforms in China and criticized its recent tough actions against US companies and mineral export controls, while China's premier called on her to "meet China halfway" and put bilateral relations back on track.

Yellen met with premier Li Qiang on Friday during a visit to Beijing aimed at repairing fractious US-Chinese economic relations, but made clear in her public remarks that Washington and its Western allies will continue to hit back at what she called China's "unfair economic practices."

Despite talk of US-China economic decoupling, recent data show that the world's two largest economies remain deeply linked, with two-way trade hitting a record $690 billion last year.

"We seek healthy economic competition that is not winner-take-all but that, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time," Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a meeting on Friday that the Treasury said was "candid and constructive."

China released a statement from Li calling for strengthened communication, consensus on economic issues and "candid in-depth and pragmatic exchanges, so as to inject stability and positive energy into Sino-US economic ties."

"China hopes the US will uphold a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet China halfway, and push China-US relations back on track soon," Li's statement said.

It made no mention of recent semiconductor-related mineral export controls from both countries.