The gas war between Russia and the West

Natural gas has emerged as a weapon of war between Russia and Europe since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Here is how the stand-off developed:

Nord Stream 2 halted

On 22 February, 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

The project has long been a source of tension with Berlin's allies in the United States and Europe, who worry it would increase Germany's energy dependence on Russia.

Ukraine also fears it will lose revenues from gas transit if Nord Stream 2, which would deliver Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, goes ahead.