Ukraine says repels attack around Blahodatne, Russia's Wagner claims control

Ukraine's military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village.

"Units of Ukraine's defence forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region," the general staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report, referring to fighting on Saturday.

It added that its forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.