Indian PM Modi tells Putin diplomacy needed to resolve Ukraine war

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday repeated his country's call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the war in Ukraine in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Indian statement said.

India holds the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this year and Russia and India are both members of the eight-nation intergovernmental body, which will be holding a summit next week.

President Putin and Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Indian leader "reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy", an Indian government statement issued late Friday said.