Nigerians vote for new president in tight election hit by delays

Nigerians voted Saturday in a tight election with three frontrunners vying to be the new president of Africa's most populous democracy, while angry voters complained about delays and technical problems at some polling stations.

Nearly 90 million people were eligible to vote, with many Nigerians saying they hoped their new leader would tackle a widening security crisis, the sluggish economy and growing poverty.

For the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, a third serious candidate has emerged to challenge the dominance of Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"Nigeria is in a big mess. We need the right leaders," said Pastor John Fashugba, 76, voting in Lagos. "This election will be a great opportunity for us."

The election was mostly peaceful in a country where attacks, ethnic tensions and clashes between rival supporters have marred past votes.

Polling stations were meant to open at 0730 GMT, but election officials started late or voter ID technology disrupted voting in several centres visited by AFP in Lagos, southern Port Harcourt, and the northwest.

"We are being disenfranchised," said Michael Wakina, 45, a public servant trying to vote in southern Rivers State. "We are not happy."

Voting was scheduled to end at 1330 GMT though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said people in lines after that time would be allowed to cast their ballots.

"Some of the polling units opened late but in line with our policy, any Nigerian who is on the queue will have the opportunity to vote no matter how long it takes," INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu told reporters.