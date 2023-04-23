All US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan

The US military evacuated American government personnel from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, adding that Washington is suspending operations at its embassy there as fighting between Sudan's rival commanders continued.

"This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians," Biden said in a statement. "It's unconscionable and it must stop."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that "all US personnel and their dependents" have been safely evacuated and that the US will continue to assist Americans in Sudan in planning for their own safety.