47 migrants feared dead off Mauritania: UN official

But it suffered an engine failure and drifted for nearly two weeks before being spotted by Mauritanian coastguards on Monday off Nouadhibou, he said.

Fifty-four people, including two children aged under three and a teenage girl, were aboard at the start of the trip, he said, quoting testimony from survivors.

They were from West Africa, he said, without giving further details.

"If everything goes well, the trip takes several days at the most," Hochart said.

But "when the engine failed, they had no backup supplies" of food and water, he said.