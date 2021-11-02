6 dead, scores missing in Nigeria after collapse of high-rise

At least six people have died in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos after the collapse of a luxurious high-rise building that was under construction, the state emergency services chief said on Tuesday.

Rescuers were racing against the clock to find survivors at the site in the affluent neighbourhood of Ikoyi after torrential rains pounded Lagos overnight and briefly stopped the search. Large trailers were brought in to help move debris, blocking one of Ikoyi's main roads.