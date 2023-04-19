Thousands flee Sudan capital as clashes rage despite truce

Thousands of residents fled Sudan's capital Wednesday as fighting between the army and paramilitaries -- which has killed around 200 people -- raged for a fifth day after a 24-hour truce collapsed.

The violence erupted on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).