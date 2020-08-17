Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 1.1 million mark

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,108,837 as the death toll rose to 25,337, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed on Sunday.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Sunday, said the number of people who recovered from their COVID-19 infections is also increasing, as the number of recoveries reached 823, 614 on Sunday, Xinhua reported.