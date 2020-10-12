At least 11 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Reuters
Tunis
The migrants from Africa tried to cross the Mediterranean
The migrants from Africa tried to cross the MediterraneanPixabay

At least 11 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Sunday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late on Sunday, he said.

Advertisement

About 30 people had set out on the boat, aiming to reach Italy, officials said.

The coast guard is searching for the other missing people.

Last year, about 90 African migrants drowned after their boat capsized enroute to Europe from Libya, one of the worst such accidents in Tunisian waters.

More News

Int’l flights land in S Africa as borders reopen after six-months

A passenger walks past empty check-in counters at Cape Town International Airport

Life returning to normal in Africa, but virus fears linger

Mine workers wearing face masks arrive ahead of their shift, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at a mine of Sibanye-Stillwater company in Carletonville, South Africa on 19 May.

At least 24 migrants drowned off Libya: IOM

Map of Libya

Amnesty seeks independent probe into Mozambique naked woman execution

Amnesty logo