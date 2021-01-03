At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

Reuters
Niamey
default-image

At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected Islamist militants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali, security sources said on Saturday.

About 49 villagers were killed and 17 people wounded in the village of Tchombangou, said one of the security sources, who requested anonymity.

A second source, a senior official in Niger’s interior ministry who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that around 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

Niger’s government was not immediately available to comment.

The West African nation has previously suffered attacks by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and the southeastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.

Advertisement

More News

S Africa counts more than one million virus cases

A ski instructor walks past a giant screen reading in French: "Mask mandatory in the queues, and the ski lifts, distance of at least 1.5m in queues" at the start of a ski lift in the Alpine resort of Verbier, well known by British ski holiday makers, on 22 December

Over 300 Nigerian schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen rescued

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, 18 December, 2020

Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia: Rights body

Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia: Rights body

6 Americans among 8 killed in Sinai helicopter crash

6 Americans among 8 killed in Sinai helicopter crash