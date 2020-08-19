Coronavirus graft scandals shake South Africa's president

South Africa is reeling from coronavirus-linked corruption scandals that have battered president Cyril Ramaphosa's credibility and the country's image abroad, but spurred unprecedented efforts to boost transparency.

The outcry began with reports that local government officials were hoarding and selling food donations meant for families without income during lockdown.

Then some hospitals found that state purchases of masks, gowns and other protective equipment (PPE) were not reaching staff.

But anger reached its zenith when funds from a landmark $29 billion relief package went missing. Newly-unemployed South Africans queued for hours for grants in chilly winter mornings, only to be told their share of the aid was not available.