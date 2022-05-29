Court jails Egyptian former presidential candidate for 15 years

An Egyptian court sentenced former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh and several prominent figures from the banned Muslim Brotherhood to lengthy jail terms on Sunday on accusations including plotting to overthrow the state.

Aboul Fotouh, who is in his early 70s and according to his family suffers from several medical conditions, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, subject to appeal, the court ruling said.

Rights groups say thousands of politicians, activists and journalists are detained in Egypt after unfair trials or without legal basis.