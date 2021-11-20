Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protests rises to 40: medics

The death toll in Sudan from anti-coup protests since last month's military takeover has risen to at least 40, medics said Saturday after a teenager shot in the head days earlier died.

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on 25 October declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership.

The military takeover upended a two-year transition to civilian rule, drew wide international condemnation and punitive measures, as well as provoking people to take to the streets.

Protests on Wednesday provoked the deadliest day so far, with the toll of those killed now standing at 16, according to medics.