Sudan's Nuba peoples march in capital after ethnic clashes

Thousands of demonstrators from Sudan's Nuba peoples marched in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday to protest against recent deadly inter-ethnic violence in their southern home region.

Poverty-stricken Sudan has been mired in political and economic turmoil that deepened after a coup last year, and security forces have launched a deadly crackdown on near-weekly pro-democracy protests.

The northeast African country has also been torn by strife between Arab and ethnic minority groups -- including clashes last month that killed at least 19 in the West Kordofan region where the Nuba live.

"No to the genocide of the Nuba," proclaimed placards carried in the Khartoum protest by the indigenous group whose members live mostly as herders and farmers in the mountainous region.