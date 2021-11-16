Libya strongman Haftar enters presidential race

War-scarred Libya's eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar registered on Tuesday to run for president in a December 24 election also contested by a son of former dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

"I declare my candidacy for the presidential election, not because I am chasing power but because I want to lead our people towards glory, progress and prosperity," Haftar said in a televised speech.

Haftar's announcement came two days after Seif al-Islam Kadhafi declared his own candidacy, a decade on from his father's death in a 2011 NATO-backed rebellion.

Both are deeply divisive figures.

Kadhafi is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, while many in western Libya despise Haftar after his year-long assault on Tripoli, accusing the military commander of seeking to establish a military dictatorship.

On Tuesday Haftar vowed to defend "Libya's unity, independence, sovereignty" and called for "reconciliation and peace, construction and stability".