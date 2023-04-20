Thousands flee ‘bodies on the streets’ in battle-scarred Khartoum

Thousands of residents fled from Sudan’s capital where witnesses reported bodies in the streets and embassies said more than 270 civilians had been killed in battles between the army and paramilitaries by Thursday, with no end in sight.

“Life in Khartoum is impossible if this war does not stop,” said Alawya al-Tayeb, 33, on her way out of the city.

“I tried to make children not see the slain bodies on the streets,” she said, adding that her youngsters are already suffering from trauma and will need treatment.

The Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries said they would “fully commit to a complete ceasefire” from 1600 GMT for 24 hours, as did the army.

But gunfire continued in Khartoum from the appointed time and into Wednesday night, according to witnesses.

It was the second day in a row a proposed humanitarian ceasefire failed to take hold.