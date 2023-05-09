Sudan: Saudi-hosted talks yield ‘no progress’ yet

No resolution is in sight for the fighting which has gripped Sudan since mid April, reports suggested on Monday, amid ongoing talks coordinated by the US and Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

The conflict between the armed forces, under the leadership of army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have left hundreds killed and thousand more injured.

Each of the warring generals sent a representative to the talks, which kicked off on Saturday.

However, a Saudi diplomat who spoke to AFP news agency on Monday said “no major progress” has thus far been made.