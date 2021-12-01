Nigeria boat disaster kills 29, mostly children

An overloaded boat carrying dozens of passengers, mostly children, capsized in northwest Nigeria, killing at least 29 and leaving another dozen missing, a state rescue agency said on Wednesday.

The tragedy on Tuesday in Kano state was the latest in a string of river transport accidents this year in Nigeria, where overcrowded boats, bad weather and lack of maintenance often contribute to waterway disasters.

"We are still searching for the remaining 13 bodies. Our men and local divers are in the river, hoping to recover the remaining bodies," Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman for Kano state's fire service, told AFP Wednesday.