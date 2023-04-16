Deadly fighting between army, paramilitaries in Sudan capital

Fighting in the Sudanese capital raged into the night after a day of deadly battles between paramilitaries and the regular army that left at least three civilians dead on Saturday and sparked international alarm.

Explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum, according to witnesses, after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities.

The army denied the claims, and in a late Saturday statement, the Sudanese air force urged people to stay indoors as it continued air strikes against bases of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Fighter jets were earlier seen flying overhead.