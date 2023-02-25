Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race

Nigerians voted on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tightly fought race, with three frontrunners competing for the first time in the country's modern history.

Nearly 90 million people are eligible to vote in the election, which is taking place as Africa's most populous democracy grapples with a multi-front security crisis, a sluggish economy and widening poverty.

For the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, a third serious candidate has emerged to challenge the dominance of Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"It's going to be different this time, we have three people," said Friday Ikwuako, 55, a school employee voting in the affluent Ikoyi district of Lagos. "We want a change in government."