Sudan deepens crisis in Africa as UN sees 5m more needing aid

When a power struggle between Sudan's rival military leaders shattered a tenuous peace in her village in Sudan's western region of Darfur, Halime Yacoub Issac's first instinct was to take her five children and run.

But four days after seeking refuge in neighbouring Chad - a country with its own dire humanitarian crisis - she had yet to receive any assistance and was just hoping they wouldn't starve.

"We're entirely dependent on food Chadian families give us," Issac told Reuters, sitting in a rare patch of shade near the border village of Goungour with other newly arrived women and children, some of them orphans.