Sudan general ousts government in coup

Sudan's top general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the authorities leading the country's democratic transition Monday, after soldiers detained civilian leaders in what the UN condemned as a "coup".

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's announcement in a televised address came after armed forces detained government leaders in charge of heading the transition to full civilian rule, following the April 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

"To rectify the revolution's course, we have decided to declare a state of emergency nationwide... dissolve the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet," said Burhan, who announced the formation of a new government.

Clashes erupted in the capital Khartoum after his speech, with the information ministry saying that soldiers had "fired live bullets on protesters rejecting the military coup outside the army headquarters."

Three protesters were killed and some 80 people wounded as "forces of the military council coup" opened fire to put down the furious demonstrations against the military, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.