Sudan PM released as protesters face tear gas

Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was brought home late Tuesday, his office said, after a day of intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup.

Hamdok was "under close surveillance" while other ministers and civilian leaders remained under arrest, his office added, after the army dissolved Sudan's institutions on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the United States had said it would suspend aid over the coup and the EU had threatened to do the same.