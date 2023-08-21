South Africa won’t be bullied to take sides in global issues: Ramaphosa

South Africa’s hosting of the summit has turned a spotlight on its ties with the Kremlin, especially as it has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers,” Ramaphosa said in a televised state of the nation address.

“We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations,” he said.

Ramaphosa will be joined at the BRICS summit by China’s President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with President Vladimir Putin participating online.