Tales of luck and loss aboard a warship fleeing Sudan

Hasan Faraj was brushing his teeth on the morning of 15 April when gunfire erupted outside his building near Khartoum's airport, early shots in a war that caught him totally unprepared.

The Pakistani national had recently handed in his passport to a government office, complicating any effort to leave, and his paltry stash of food and other supplies meant he would struggle to wait out the fighting at home.

His solution finally came early Sunday morning when, after days of haggling with multiple Pakistani embassies, Faraj joined 51 other evacuees on a Saudi warship bound for Jeddah, clutching a special travel permit allowing him to fly home to Karachi.

"I feel very privileged," the 48-year-old told AFP, recounting "very scary" days cowering from constant gunfire, shelling and aerial bombardment.

At the same time, he said he was worried for the many millions of Sudanese who have little hope of escaping the ongoing fighting that pits army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The violence has killed at least 528 people and wounded about 4,600, according to the health ministry, but those figures are likely to be incomplete.

"My friends, I'm really worried about them, especially in Khartoum," he said.

"I know quite a few people, they have relocated to other locations which are safer, but for how long? Nobody knows."