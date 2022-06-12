Thousands of sheep drown as Sudan ship sinks

"The ship, Badr 1, sank during the early hours of Sunday morning," a senior Sudanese port official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It was carrying 15,800 sheep, which was beyond its load limits."

The official said the ship was supposed to carry only 9,000 sheep.

Another official, who said that all crew were rescued, raised concerns over the economic and environmental impact of the accident. "The sunken ship will affect the port's operation," the official said. "It will also likely have an environmental impact due to the death of the large number of animals carried by the ship".