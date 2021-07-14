Toll in South Africa unrest climbs to 72 as violence spreads

Stores and warehouses in South Africa were hit by looters Tuesday for a fifth day running despite the troops president Cyril Ramaphosa deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives.

As pillaging erupted in the economic capital of Johannesburg and the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa’s main opposition accused radicals of stoking the unrest.

The armed forces were sending 2,500 soldiers to help the overwhelmed police.