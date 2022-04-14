Toll in South Africa’s deadliest floods on record tops 300

The death toll from devastating floods in and around the South African port city of Durban has risen to 306, the government said Wednesday, after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.

The heaviest rains in 60 years pummelled Durban’s municipality, known as eThekwini. According to an AFP tally. The storm is the deadliest on record in South Africa.

“By the evening of 13th of April, we have been informed that the death toll from the floods disaster in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) province has risen to 306 people” Nonala Ndlovu, spokeswoman for the provincial disaster management department said.