Tunisian president suspends parliament, dismisses PM

"We are navigating the most delicate moments in the history of Tunisia," Saied said Sunday.

He said the constitution did not allow for the dissolution of parliament, but did allow him to suspend it, citing Article 80 which permits it in case of "imminent danger".

In a later Facebook post, he clarified that the suspension would be for 30 days.

"I have taken the necessary decisions to save Tunisia, the state and the Tunisian people," he added.

"What Kais Saied is doing is a coup d'etat against the revolution and against the constitution, and the members of Ennahdha and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution," the party countered in a statement on Facebook.

The premier's office had not responded to his sacking on Sunday night.

Saied said he would take over executive power "with the help" of a government, whose new chief will be appointed by the president himself.

He also said that parliamentary immunity would be lifted for deputies.