Unpacking Sudan clashes: Who is who and how did we get here?

Sudan’s latest attempted coup has taken the world by storm this weekend. However, observers argue tensions have been brewing for a while, with the rift between its top military commanders growing. DW unpacks the crisis.Violence returned to the streets of Khartoum and stretched beyond to other parts of Sudan as the country’s two most-heavily armed forces faced off in a fight for power.

The Sudanese armed forces, under the leadership of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo exchanged accusations of provoking the conflict.

With dozens killed and hundreds more injured amid ongoing fighting, the conflict has taken many outside the region by surprise.

DW attempts to break down what happened, and how we got here.