Ship carrying 1,687 Sudan evacuees reaches Saudi: ministry

A ship carrying 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan docked in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest evacuation effort by the Gulf kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea since fighting broke out in Africa’s third-biggest country on 15 April, part of what analysts describe as an effort to position itself as a major player in responding to regional crises.

The group that arrived in the coastal city of Jeddah from Port Sudan on Wednesday was “transported by one of the kingdom’s ships, and the kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure,” the ministry said.