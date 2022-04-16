Zimbabwe crash kills 35 ahead of Easter gathering: police

At least 35 people died and 71 were injured in Zimbabwe when a bus carrying churchgoers to an Easter gathering veered off the road and plunged down a gorge, police said Friday.

The vehicle was taking members of a local Zion Christian Church who were going to an Easter meeting in the south of the country.

"I can confirm an accident which occurred last night. So far, the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71," police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told AFP.