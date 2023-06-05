Snowden leaks at 10 years: more data more controls

In 2013 US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden stunned the world with revelations that the massive US spy apparatus was secretly sucking up communications and private data on people around the world, from the lowest social media poster to the phone calls of German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Snowden showed no one was safe from electronic prying by the National Security Agency, least of all Americans, whose private communications were supposedly constitutionally protected.

Ten years later, Snowden sits in exile in Moscow and US intelligence still collects huge amounts of private electronically stored and transmitted information.

But his revelations had lasting impact, advancing privacy protections in Europe and America and accelerating use of encryption.

After Snowden’s leaks, “in almost every Western democracy, there was a historic debate about the relationship of citizens and the state mass surveillance programs, whether oversight of those programs was adequate,” said Ben Wizner of the American Civil Liberties Union and an attorney for Snowden.