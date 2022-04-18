Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russia forces mass in the east

Air strikes killed at least six people in Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Monday, as Russia pounded targets across the country while massing forces for an expected all-out assault in the east.

The "powerful" air strikes in the west came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas near the border with Russia.

During its latest briefing, Russia's defence ministry said it had hit over a dozen military targets with air strikes at various locations across Ukraine.

Following the attack on Lviv, black smoke billowed from the gutted roof of a car repair shop above the railway tracks in the northwest of the city as air raid sirens wailed.

"Fires were set off as a result of the strikes. They are still being put out. The facilities were severely damaged," the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.