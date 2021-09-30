116 killed in Ecuador’s latest prison violence

President Lasso announced the new toll at a late Wednesday press conference, describing the prison slaughter as an “unfortunate event.”

Soldiers and a tank guarded the complex Wednesday as police on horseback patrolling the perimeter were confronted by worried family members of the men locked up inside.

“We want information because we don’t know anything about our families, our sons,” said one woman, who would not give her name. “I have my son there.”

Tuesday’s violence was the latest in a series of bloody prison clashes that have claimed the lives of nearly 200 inmates in Ecuador so far this year.

The SNAI prison authority said in a tweet that the death of “more than 100” prisoners had been confirmed, with 52 more wounded.

At least six were beheaded, the national prosecutor’s office said earlier in the day, adding that two police officers were wounded in the operation to retake control of the prison.