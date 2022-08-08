With second negative Covid test, Biden exits isolation and gets back on the road

US president Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and ended his isolation at the White House with a trip to his vacation home in Delaware and a reunion with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Biden has been holed up at the White House for more than two weeks with Covid, leading to canceled trips and events even as his symptoms stayed mild.

The president tested negative on Saturday but waited until a second negative test on Sunday before ending his isolation.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo.