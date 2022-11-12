US stops taking student debt forgiveness applications

"Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you've already applied, we'll hold your application," the notice says.

About 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the US Department of Education has already approved requests from 16 million.

The appeal would be heard initially by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, a court dominated by conservative judges who have stymied other Biden policies.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the department would hold onto application information "so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court."