Biden raises concern over China’s Covid response after WHO questions data

US President Joe Biden raised concern about China’s handling of its Covid-19 outbreak hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said China was under-reporting deaths from the disease.

The United States is one of more than a dozen nations that have imposed restrictions on travellers from China since it scrapped stringent Covid controls last month that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.

Global health officials are now trying to get to grips with an outbreak that is filling hospitals and overwhelming some funeral homes, at odds with China’s low official virus death toll.

Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, told a media briefing on Wednesday that current numbers being published from China under-represent hospital admissions, intensive care unit patients and deaths.

Speaking hours later, Biden said that he was concerned about how China was handling the outbreak.